Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.