Register
BREAKING

Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:23 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.