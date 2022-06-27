Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.