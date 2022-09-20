Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm September 22 to 5.30am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoats, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.