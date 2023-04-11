Register
Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

A180, from 8pm April 13 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

A180, from 8pm April 20 to 6am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.