Road closures: three for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Great Coates, slip road closure for barrier repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local highway authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9.30am May 3 to 3.30pm May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.