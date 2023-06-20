Road closures: two for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm June 23 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Great coates, slip road and lane closures, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.