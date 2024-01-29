Road closures: two for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for structure survey.
• A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for structure survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.