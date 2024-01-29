Register
Road closures: two for North East Lincolnshire drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for structure survey.

A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for structure survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.