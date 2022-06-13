Road closures: two for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Stalingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.