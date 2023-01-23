Road closures: two for North East Lincolnshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North East Lincolnshire will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallinborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.