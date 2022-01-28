Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 25 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 40% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

Across England there were 14,088 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 501 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 48% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.