Three more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 445 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 442 a week previously.
They were among 16,616 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.