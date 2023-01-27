Register
Three more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 minutes ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A total of 472 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – up from 469 on the week before.

They were among 18,394 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26 (Thursday) – up from 179,176 last week.