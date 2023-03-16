Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
7 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Three more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 490 people had died in the area by March 2 – up from 487 on the week before.

They were among 18,945 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 185,234 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 2.