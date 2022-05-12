Two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 421 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 11 (Wednesday) – up from 419 on Tuesday.

They were among 15,799 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.