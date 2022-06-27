Two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 433 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 27 (Monday) – up from 431 on Friday.
They were among 16,073 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 156,648 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 27 (Monday) – up from 156,564 on Friday.