Two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 437 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 435 a week previously.

They were among 16,204 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.