Two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 455 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 453 on September 8.
They were among 17,237 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.