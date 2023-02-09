Register
Two more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 478 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 476 on the week before.

They were among 18,532 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.