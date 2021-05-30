All change as Banovallum’s Simon heads for pastures new in Alford

Simon Curtis.

Simon will take over from the current head teacher Joyce Shorrock, who will retire at the end of this academic year.

Simon said: “I feel extremely privileged to have been given the exciting opportunity of being head teacher of John Spendluffe Technology College in September.

“The inclusive and supportive approach for the whole child the school has aligns with my values and vision.”

Simon (41) was born in Lincoln and attended William Farr School before studying graphic design and illustration at the University of Lincoln.

He then qualified as a teacher at Manchester Metropolitan University and began his teaching career in Manchester and then Bolton.

He said: “These were schools in very difficult circumstances, with significant deprivation and low aspirations,

“It has always been my goal and drive to build confidence and the desire to be their very best in the young people under my care, building resilience and a positive mindset to achieve whatever they set their hearts and minds on.

“I’m very excited to begin my first headship.

“During my recent visits, I have been overwhelmed by the warm and positive welcome from the staff, governors and students.

“Mrs Shorrock has led an experienced and talented team of staff, creating high-quality learning opportunities for the young people, alongside the exceptional pastoral team who ensure that the students are happy and safe.

“I’d like to thank Mrs Shorrock for the support she has given me to enable a smooth transition.

“I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the Alford community to provide the very best educational experience for our young people. It’s an exciting time to continue to develop and enhance the school’s improvement journey.

“I wish to thank the students, families, staff and Horncastle Educational Trust for all their support over the years.

“I will greatly miss the Horncastle family.”

Grant Edgar, head teacher at Banovallum School, said: “I am delighted to be able to congratulate Simon Curtis on securing the role of head teacher at John Spendluffe Technology College.

“While he will be a great loss to the Banovallum community, I am sure he will prove himself to be an asset to JSTC and the wider Alford community. We will miss him and his presence around school, but wish him all the very best for this very exciting stage of his career.”

Joyce Shorrock said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon as our new head teacher.

“Post pandemic, schools have many challenges, especially where lost learning was greatest as in communities such as those JSTC serves. I am sure that Simon will relish the challenge that leadership of any school at this time brings.