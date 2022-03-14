Lincolnshire Community Foundation launch appeal to support Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine flag, three dimensional render, satin texture SUS-220228-131843001 SUS-220228-131843001 SUS-220228-131843001

The Foundation, along with partners, aims to be prepared to welcome refugees as and when they arrive in Lincolnshire, and has set up this appeal to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to ensure they receive the support they need, ensuring individuals and families feel welcome and able to re-settle here.

A TotalGiving Page has been created to accept and facilitate monetary donations and every penny raised will go directly to help refugees by providing essential items not already covered by National or Local Government, including giving refugees the opportunity to choose for themselves what they need to make their lives better, as they come to terms with their new environment.

Funds may also be distributed to local community groups, charities and organisations delivering vital, practical and meaningful support to those who need it, including the cost of removing language barriers, teaching English skills and essential living expenses and will be delivered alongside partner agencies to avoid duplication, so we can be confident money is reaching those who really need support.

Sue Fortune, CEO at Lincolnshire Community Foundation says: “Recent events in Ukraine have disrupted and are devastating millions of lives. Whole families don’t know where to turn and many countries are stepping up to the mark and offering practical help, welcoming refugees. The Foundation wants to emulate this welcome for those who arrive in Lincolnshire and we need financial support to do so.

“Please give whatever you can, however small because every penny raised will help someone displaced from their home. Staff and Trustees at the Community Foundation are committed to supporting refugees in the best way possible to help them integrate, create a sense of belonging and ensure their needs are met as they begin a new life here.”

Coun Mrs Patricia Anne Bradwell OBE, Deputy Leader of the Council, Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have all seen the terrible pictures of women and children leaving their homes, taking with them only what they can carry. It is clear from the people’s generosity so far that this has really touched people’s hearts.

“We’re grateful to the Community Foundation for establishing a local fund for donations to help those who come into Lincolnshire. This will support new arrivals to enjoy some ‘normal’ activities that we all take for granted like choosing new clothes or enjoying social activities, as well as providing essentials.