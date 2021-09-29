Horncastle Cricket Club members back at the club house after their 26 mile walk.

Nine of Horncastle Cricket Clubs players, plus an auntie of one of the team, completed a marathon 26-mile walk from Lincoln Cathedral to the cricket club house to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

They set off bright and early at 8am on Saturday morning after gathering at the cathedral and set off in the direction of Bardney, where they enjoyed a well-deserved rest stop, before continuing on to Woodhall Spa.

They then finished back at the cricket club on Coronation Walk, where the team met their friends and family and enjoyed a welcome back party with a barbecue.

Club chairman and Sunday captain Robert Lee said: “It was a brilliant day and we were so lucky with the weather, it was perfect.”

One of the team wasn’t able to finished the walk sadly, and had to bow out at 15 miles in with terrible blisters, but the rest of the team managed to make it all 26 miles back to the club house.

The team was even joined by Rob’s four-year-old son, Rory, who met the team a mile from the end and walked the final leg of the journey with them.

Rob said that the team were in great spirits during the walk and kept each other going throughout:

“There was great cameraderie among the tea, we stayed close to each other throughout the walk and had plenty of banter and kept each other going, and we all really enjoyed it - as much as we could anyway!

“It was lovely to get back to the club and to see the welcome party there waiting for us and to get us over the line, and we had a great time.”

The challenge has so far raised around £1,200 including monies raised offline.