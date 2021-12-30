Horncastle Community Larder volunteers packing Christmas food parcels. EMN-211221-093157001

The food bank provides a three-day emergency food parcel to those in need in the Horncastle and surrounding area, with items of essential food and other supplies donated by well-wishers and supermarkets in the community.

The festive season saw the volunteers collecting Christmassy items, so that every recipient received a couple of Christmas treats such as chocolates, a Christmas pudding or Christmas dinner staples as well as fresh fruit and vegetables, donated by Tesco, and other essentials for a three-day supply of food.

In total, 77 parcels were made a distributed to those in need in the days leading up to Christmas, and the team were also able to donate a number of Christmas presents and toys, donated by well-wishers and local businesses, to their clients so that everyone had a present to open on Christmas Day.

Community larder spokesman Isabel Forrester said: “This is the second year we’ve done festive food parcels and we’re very grateful for the generosity of the community who have donated items to us.

“We feel we’ve done our best to make sure everyone has had something to celebrate Christmas.”

Now it its 13th year, Isabel said that 2021 has been their busiest year to date, no doubt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rise in energy costs and the changes to Universal Credit that have all happened this year.

Now the community larder is starting to stockpile items for what they are sure will be another very busy January, as families and individuals begin to feel the post-Christmas pinch.

The larder is always in need of tinned vegetables and meats, as well as hot chocolate, Smash and in particular, large bags such as supermarket ‘bags for life’ to hold the food items in.

If anyone would like to donate any of these essential items to the Horncastle Community Larder, there are drop-off points at Tesco and the Lincolnshire Co-op in Horncastle, St Mary’s Church and St Margaret’s Church in Hemingby.