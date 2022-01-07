No Caption ABCDE EMN-211222-145707001

Hard-working volunteers received a Christmas surprise from a ‘pioneer’ to thank them for their services to the community.

Horncastle Co-op member pioneer Rebecca Grice surprised Isabel Forrester and the team at the Horncastle Community Larder to present them a hamper to say thank you to the team for their hard work this year.

Rebecca said: “We were given the absolute privilege of presenting local causes a goodie bag to say a huge thank you for the past year!

“When I arrived, they were packing up for their last delivery before Christmas at Caistor! They have given packs of food to over 275 families this year, a huge increase from last year!