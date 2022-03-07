SUS-220403-135203001

Helen Bayley-Stark is organising collections of items for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with drop-off points across town for people to bring items in.

Helen said: “Please think of Ukraine when you are shopping this week and add an extra item to your shopping.”

The items needed the most are:

- Children and baby items including nappies, creams, milk, baby wipes, formula milk, fruit pouches/jars, baby porridge, juice boxes etc

- Personal Hygiene items such as toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, paper towels , sanitary pads, face masks , toilet paper, lotions/creams, bin liners, shampoo/conditioner, hand sanitizers/hand wash, and incontinence pads

- Medical Supplies including over the counter medications, cold and flu remedies, painkillers, anti-inflammatory medication, stoma kits

- First aid items such as dressings, tourniquets, bandages, first aid kits, local anaesthetic creams, gels and sprays

- Food including instant dried food including camping meals and CuppaSoups, rice, cereal bars, protein bars, nuts and dried fruit,

- Tinned food, tea, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, flour and bottled water.

- Electrical items such as torches , power banks, AA & AAA batteries

- Warm and thermal blankets, sleeping bags

- Pet food in bags, no tins

All of the above items can be dropped off at The Big Chair Company, located on The Wong, Just One More Bike at 25 High Street, St Hughes School in Woodhall Spa and Keepers Cottage in Scrivelsby.

A shipment will be leaving Nottingham tomorrow morning (Tuesday) and further collections will be scheduled for a later date.

Other collection points loacted in Horncastle can be found in The Admiral Rodney, Exploding Ink tattoo shop and Lincolnshire Coop Food & Travel.