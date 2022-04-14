Community groups ‘delighted’ to receive share of £390,000 for Jubilee celebrations

Her Majesty the Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee during a new Bank Holiday from Thursday to Sunday June 2 to 5, but there is still a question mark over how this will be celebrated in Skegness.

Arts Council England and UK Community Foundations have announced £390,764 for 60 voluntary and community organisations across the East Midlands to put creativity at the heart of their celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will ensure that thousands of people from communities all across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events – all in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. From puppetry and story creation, through to making crowns, carnival and art trails, there will be a huge range of exciting activities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players and administered by UK Community Foundations on behalf of the Arts Council, the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will support a huge range of projects throughout England.

Belchford & Fulletby Parish Council are set to receive £2,291 towards their celebrations, while Horncastle History & Heritage Society will receive an amazing £10,000.

HHHS spokesman Chris Bates said the funding is “great for Horncastle”:

“The Society is absolutely delighted at the news of grant announced by Arts Council England and UK Community Foundations. £10,000 is a serious and generous amount of money which will benefit the wider Horncastle and District Community, enabling so many to participate in the celebrations marking HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“It really is very good news for Horncastle.”

Mr Bates confirmed that the bid for £10,000 was to be split £950 for the Society’s own Jubilee exhibitions at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre; £2,600 for the Horncastle Traders’ Association towards a street party in the Market Place and events similar to the previous Christmas markets, involving performers, food, big screen and stalls. The bid also included £6,000 towards a community art event at the Scrivelsby beacon lighting on June 2.

Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa is also set to receive £8,689.11.

A spokesman said: “Jubilee Park is delighted to be a recipient of a grant from the Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund by Lincolnshire Community Foundation – ensuring that creativity plays an important role in local community celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Jubilee Park is hosting two days of events in the park taking place on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June.

Friday is a Community Family Funday, with lots of organisation from around Woodhall Spa filling the Park with creative art and craft stalls, vintage games, interactive theatre, a mini dog show, archery and other sporting taster sessions and exhibitions to name just a few things going on.

Local children will preform a knighting from the bandstand, and there will be music from Miss Sarah Jane - 1940’s singer - and Banovallum Brass during the afternoon.

Saturday is music in the bandstand, so bring a picnic and enjoy a day in the beautiful Jubilee Park garden’s listening to different genres of music.