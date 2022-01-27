No Caption ABCDE EMN-220120-104306001

Kids clubs, cooking classes, and communal spaces for learning about reducing waste and healthy eating are just a few of the 27 projects in the local area benefiting from the money raised by dividend card holders, colleagues, and customers during September through to November.

Wragby ChEF (children eat free), which provides free meals for children in the school holidays as well as providing a Meals on Wheels service, was one of those benefiting from the Co-op’s scheme and received £10,141 while Holton Le Clay Infant School received £1,579.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Wood Organic, which offers access to fresh, locally sourced, healthy organic food as well as a safe, healthy, natural space for learning, meditation, relaxation, and exercise for people with neurodiversity, also received £10,580.

Danielle Budworth, senior community co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “Thank you to all our members, colleagues, and anyone who’s chosen to drop their change in a collection box or support any of our fundraising activities.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together to support such a worthy cause, that has so many components to it – healthy eating, caring for mental health and looking after our environment.”