Amateur musician George Ward is planning a concert to be held at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle for Ukraine.

George, who has trained Kyrenia Chamber Choir in Cyprus for ten years, said that the lack of musical opportunities over the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic gave him an idea for a fundraising concert.

He said: “[The pandemic] suffocated any real contact into the music world of Lincolnshire apart from attending a couple of concerts.

“Three weeks ago it struck me that if pop stars can do gigs for Ukraine, those of a more classical inclination should do the same.

“Ukranians need help, as much as we can give.

“In the divided island of Cyprus, my choir performed The Peacemakers by Sir Karl Jenkins on both sides of the island, with its message of peace.

“It occurred to me that it would be appropriate to perform the work for Ukraine.”

And so George’s plan has come to fruition that will see a daytime learning workshop for the musicians, followed by an evening performance on Saturday April 30 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church.

George added: “I need this shouted from the roof-tops. I need the singers to latch on and give their all and the punters to come.”

It has been suggested that members of the audience each give a minimum donation of £10 for entry, to go towards the Ukraine appeal.