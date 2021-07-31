Councillors: ‘We would like to see the fairground in Horncastle again’

All ages were attracted to the funfair at The Wong/Cattle Market

It comes after Tucker’s Funfairs visited Horncastle last month with families enjoying the sunshine and variety of rides on offer.

The fairground, which operated from The Wong/Cattle Market has been hailed a success by councillors – so much so, that they have voted in favour of asking Tucker’s Funfairs to return next year.

Speaking at this month’s Horncastle Town Council meeting, PCSO Nigel Wass said: “There was not one incident (caused by the funfair) – it was very successful and good to see people enjoying themselves.”

Councillor Fiona Martin said: “They (operators) did exactly as they said – I took my grandchildren over and they thoroughly enjoyed it, I thought it was superb.”

Councillor Angela Birchall added: “I would like to see it be able to return in the future, it was just so wonderful to see groups of young people enjoying themselves.”

During the meeting, there was a suggestion by Councillor Dominic Hinkins that perhaps the funfair could operate from a different location in the future.

Mr Wass explained that the location of the funfair this year, which was near to Horncastle Police Station, was: ‘really good’.

He added: “The location itself was really good – it meant nobody was able to cause issues.

“Is it booked again as a lot of people would like to see it come back?”

Councillor Martin replied: “It is in their hands really – it would depend on their programme for next year but I said I would like to see them back.”

Councillor Matthew Wilkinson proposed that councillors approach Tucker’s Funfairs and ask about any availability next year which was unanimously supported.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion about how to spend the rent money paid to Horncastle Town Council by Tucker’s Funfair.

Councillor Martin said: “£800 for rent of the land was certainly a boost to the coffers because it wasn’t budgeted for. There was a suggestion that we use that money to do something for the whole town.”

Councillor Birchall made a suggestion that the money could be used towards something for young people.

She added: “Perhaps something like a football goal or a basketball net.

“We haven’t heard anything about the recreation ground.

“We could put something small in for young people to use.”