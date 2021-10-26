No Caption ABCDE EMN-211026-091806001

Lincolnshire County Council’s current Local Transport Plan covers the period 2013/14 to 2022/23, and included the Lincoln Eastern Bypass and the East West Link Road, Grantham Southern Relief Road, and Spalding Western Relief Road amongst its ambitions.

The new Local Transport Plan addresses six themes: supporting economic growth, future-ready green transport, promoting thriving environments, ensuring health and safety, promoting high aspirations and improving quality of life.

There are some key potential projects outlined in the plan too, to demonstrate how the aims of the six themes might be achieved, including developing mobility hubs at larger towns and at the coast, making Grantham and Boston ‘electric bus towns’, developing an electric vehicle charging network, and supporting improvements on the A1 and the Lincoln to Nottingham railway line.

Now the county council is asking residents to give their views on the themes identified, and the potential projects outlined in the plan.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at the County Council, said: “We’ve asked residents a lot recently for their views around transport, and I want to reassure residents that everything you’ve told us in those surveys is still taken into account here, as those plans all help feed in to this one.

“A Local Transport Plan is something we have to produce as a council, and it lays out what our transport is like now, where we want to be in 10 years, and how we’re going to get there. It’s big picture stuff, and once we have it, it allows us to apply for government funding pots that help us achieve the goals set out in the plan.

“Before we publish such a huge, overarching document, we need to make sure that the people of Lincolnshire, its businesses, and our partners, buy into the vision, agree with the challenges, and support the solutions that we’ve laid out.”