20210905 Copyright Flick.digital Free for editorial use image Scruffts Semi-Final, held at Discover Dogs, Newark, Notts. Golden Oldie winner Kathryn Master with Tia and judge Lisa Bassett. This image has been supplied by Flick.digital and must be credited Flick.digital. The author is asserting his full Moral rights in relation to the publication of this image. Rights for onward transmission of any image or file is not granted or implied. Changing or deleting Copyright information is illegal as specified in the Copyright, Design and Patents Act 1988. If you are in any way unsure of your right to publish this image please contact Flick.digital on 0845 222 0140 or email [email protected] EMN-210915-104755001

Tia, a 12-year-old German Shepherd/Husky cross from Horncastle, owned by Kathryn Masters has been named the ‘Golden Oldie’ in the regional heats for Scruffts, the annual crossbreed competition run by The Kennel Club, and will go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at Crufts in 2022.

The Scruffts heat, the second of six being held this year, took place at Newark Showground as part of the All About Dogs Show. The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the next stage, earning them a place in the semi-final stages at Crufts 2022. The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final at Crufts 2022.

Speaking of their win, Kathryn said: “We can’t believe we have qualified for the semi-final and we feel honoured that the judge chose our fluffy Tia over all of the other gorgeous dogs. We were stuck in traffic all the way to the show and thought we wouldn’t make it but arrived just in time for Tia’s class!”

Tia came second in her regional heat four years ago, but this is the first time she has taken the top spot and is on her way to compete at Crufts.

Outside of strutting her stuff in the ring, she enjoys long walks in the countryside, chasing tennis balls and swimming in rivers.

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, exclusively supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, is open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs, of all shapes, sizes and age (as long as they are over six months).

One winner was chosen for each of the four classes: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Scheme class.

The four dogs are now preparing to compete at Crufts 2022, which will be held at the NEC Birmingham next March, where the judges will be making the difficult decision of choosing the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

The four heat winners will receive goodies from James Wellbeloved, the sponsor of Scruffts, and the four category finalists at next year’s Scruffts Grand Final will each win a year’s supply of James Wellbeloved food for their dog.

Lucy Williams, marketing manager for James Wellbeloved, said: “Congratulations to our four brilliant semi-finalists who have all qualified to Crufts next year.