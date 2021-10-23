Enchanted Lights at Stourton Estates. EMN-211013-105447001

The trees and arboretum at Stourton Estates will be lit up with coloured lights, soft music and special illuminations from November 4 to 6, with an enchanted 1km woodland trail, and there will be golden stars to look out for along part of the route.

LED spinning will take place on the Old Hall Lawn together with a charity wishing water fountain, where every bit of loose change thrown in will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice.

An elf can be found under a storytelling tree, and fire dance performances wil take place in the main arena.

Marshmallows will be available to purchase and toast on mini fire-pits under the stars on the Old Hall Lawn, and hungry visitors can also choose from a variety of locally produced food from quality street food vendors and a licensed bar, with seating available around the firepit.

Tickets are available over two time-slots - 5pm to 7pm and 7pm to 9pm - on each evening over the three nights.

A one-way system will be in place to keep everyone safe and it is well suited to small children and those with additional needs.

Well behaved dogs on leads are also welcome.