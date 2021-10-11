After last year’s event was confined to a drive-thru experience due to the pandemic, the Mannakin Safari in Fulbeck is back this year as an immersive walk through experience, and I was invited down for a sneak preview to see how the dummies were going to scare us this year.

This is your chance to walk around the mannequin graveyard at night, and for those suffering from automatonophobia - a phobia of mannequins and dummies - Mannakin is the stuff of nightmares.

After experiencing the drive-through last year, which was eerie enough, having a walk around just as it was getting dark made me feel more than a little unsettled.

After being greeted by a blood-soaked baby mannequin pointing me towards an eerily-lit avenue full of white, blank-faced dummies was incredibly creepy, leaving me with the feeling I was being watched.

Without spoiling the surprise, keep a look-out for the ‘oracle’, and why not give the ‘Glastonbury experience’ a try if you find yourself caught short - because who wouldn’t want to use the facilities while being watched by a wall of mannequins...?

For an even more immersive experience, owner Roz Edwards is inviting visitors to being their own picnic chairs and drinks to sit down and enjoy a beverage in the mannequin’s picnic area, and there are also various seating points throughout the safari.

By the time I was nearing the end of the safari, the thousands of faces staring at me were starting to deeply unsettle me and as I headed out through the ‘gift shop’, it’s safe to say Roz has done a fantastic job in attempting to scare the public.

If you’re looking for an unsettling but brilliantly fun experience this Halloween, I certainly can’t recommend Mannakin highly enough.

Mannakin Safari is running on October 22 and 23, and October 29 and 30. To book tickets, visit mannakin.com/p/mannakin-safari/

One of Lincolnshire’s top Halloween attractions is gaining popularity nationally.

Bell’s Gardening Outlet’s Pumpkin Patch in Benington is back for 2021, and this year the business has further expanded its pumpkin patch after last year’s events had to be scaled down due to the pandemic

This year, however, coincides with the business’s 60th anniversary, and the company has decided to go all out this year to celebrate their landmark anniversary.

Bells has been named one of the top Pumpkin Patches in the UK by Country Living Magazine, and also ranks as one of the most instagrammable patches nationally.

This year, the fun kicks off on Saturday (October 16) with the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off where pumpkins up to quarter of a ton will be weighed in to compete for a top prize of £250, sponsored by Duckworths Jaguar Land Rover and the NFU.

The patch then opens again on Sunday, and from October 23 to Halloween night itself. Tickets are £6 each and include entry to the Maize Maze, interactive displays and photo stations, Bounce &Climb, Potato Catapults, Cheek Art, Tots area, Pedal Tractors, the famous Pumpkin Master Blaster Pumpkin Cannon, and Singing Pumpkins.

A carving tent and tractor ride are also available separately. There will be a range of caterers there serving wood fired pizza, hot chocolate, crepes, burgers, Caribbean food and even a cocktail bar.

Tickets must be pre-booked and can be found at Bells’s website at www.bellspumpkinpatch.com

You can head out towards the coast for thrills and chills to terrify even the hardiest of Halloween fans.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells promises bigger, better and even more spookier attractions than before, with four brand-new ghoulish interactive scare mazes popping up around the Skegness theme park.

Combining fun and fear for the whole family, Fear Island’s month of scares is now up and running up until Halloween night on October 31, so there’s plenty of time to conquer any fears.

Guests can take on the fright of their lives in four new live scare mazes which are sure to see visitors running in absolute terror, as you are only allowed a glowstick to light the maze, and visitors must make it through a dark netherworld faced with a lost band of WW2 soldiers biologically modified and hungry to feast on human flesh.

For those looking for something a little tamer on the scary stuff, you cxperience The Haunting 2, a more child-friendly Halloween adventure, where brave youngsters can take part in a haphazard ghost hunt led by zany paranormal investigator Doctor Highgate. who takes the younger guests on a spooky quest with just a hint of friendly frights along the way.

On top of the hair-raising mazes, guests can also enjoy the Circus of Scream.

Complete with fire-eaters and flash mod dancers, there’s fun for the whole family.

Visitors will also be able to join the conquering Captain Jackie and her crew aboard their ship, The Flying Dutchman in Pirates of Fear Island, where guests will enjoy an interactive stage show as they join the quest to find the lost treasure of Fear Island.

To book tickets, visit the Fantasy Island website at www.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/

For those looking for less hair-raising thrills this Halloween, or to celebrate the spooky season as a family, why not head over to Rand Farm to visit their Halloween Pumpkin Festival?

Running from October 22 to 31, the festival will see every paying child receive a free pumpkin, and you can even leave your mess at the farm, as for an additional charge, the handy staff will carve your pumpkins within the pumpkin patch.

Paying guests will also have the chance to meet all the animals on the farm, as well as enjoying the indoor and outdoor soft play areas and even enjoy a tractor ride.

Then there’s the Enchanted Pumpkin evening, on October 30 from 4pm to 7pm.

Included in the price is a hot evening meal for every paying child and guests can visit the Pumpkin Patch and meet the Halloween characters lurking there

You also receive a free pumpkin for every paying child and for an additional charge, this can be carved for you.

Guests can also meet the many animals on the farm and take a Tractor Ride in the dark, as well as conquering the outdoor and indoor play areas and skyride.

Tickets must be booked in advance and are available at randfarmpark.com/

1. Mannakin's Halloween Safari has plenty of creepy scenes. EMN-211010-192054001 Photo: Midlands

2. Mannakin's Halloween Safari is back as a walk-through experience. EMN-211010-193210001 Photo: Midlands

3. Roz Edwards, Mannakin owner, at the start of the safari. EMN-211010-192025001 Photo: Midlands

4. Rand Farm Park's Halloween pumpkin festival. EMN-210710-114701001 Photo: Midlands