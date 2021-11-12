Horncastle fireworks display 2021 EMN-210811-104736001

Horncastle and District Lions hosted their annual Fireworks Night on Friday with a record-breaking turnout this year to the delight of their members.

As well as a spectacular fireworks display, the 700 visitors were also able to enjoy a large bonfire and hot food stands with hot dogs and soup.

Overall, the Lions took more than £4,500 on the gate which will be donated to local charities.

Lincolnshire Aviation heritage Centre, East Kirkby, fireworks and Avro Lancaster Taxy run. EMN-210811-104725001

Horncastle Lions spokesman, Bob Wayne, said: “It really was a perfect day. We were very lucky with the weather which was bright and sunny during the day.

“We always stress that this is a very much a community bonfire.”

Over in East Kirkby, the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre not only held a fireworks display but also a taxy run with Avro Lancaster NX611 during the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Visitors also saw an original WW2 searchlight at work to get a feel for the atmosphere of a WW2 airfield at night. There were also re-enactors in costume hosting talks in the hangar.

Lincolnshire Aviation heritage Centre, East Kirkby, fireworks and Avro Lancaster Taxy run. EMN-210811-104704001

Guests were able to feast on a hog roast and enjoy the fireworks display and organisers said the event went really well overall.

Horncastle fireworks display 2021 EMN-210811-104746001