Robin Harrison and members of Skegness and District Running Club organised their own marathon route following the success of the virtual London Marathon last year, a route which saw the runners head through Mareham on the Hill, down through Claxby Pluckacre to Miningsby, then across to Old Bolingbroke and then to Spilsby and then along the Skegness Road to the finish.

Ten runners completed the whole marathon, one running just over 20 miles, four ran an half marathon from Spilsby to Skegness, one ran an half marathon from Horncastle to Spilsby, and three others joined for a few miles.

On a thankfully sunny morning after the deluge of rain over the previous days, the runners set off in three timed waves from Robin’s house, with the aim of all finishing together at Skegness’s clock tower.

Robin said after the event: “What a great day – it brought back memories of a few years ago when, in October, annually the Skegness to Horncastle walking race took place.

“After the near washout of Saturday the weather couldn’t have been any better, absolutely ideal.

“A big thank-you should be mentioned to the very hard working people who supported us by providing welcome pit stops with drinks and refreshments along the route in Spilsby, RAF Spilsby Memorial, Burgh Le Marsh as well as as several other roadside locations.

“The local support who turned out along the route clapping and cheering were also very much appreciated. It was fantastic to hear the odd car horn that was sounded out in support.”

The runners made it to Skegness pier around 4pm and treated themselves to some well-deserved fish and chips at Husseys Fish & Chip Restaurant, situated next to Skegness Clock Tower.

The first member of the running club home was Garrath Ellershall, who completed the marathon in 3:59:49, and in second place was Ricky Burrows in 4:02:43.

The frst lady home was Jane Martin in a time of 4:48:41.

Skegness & District Running Club meets on a Tuesday evening at the New Life Centre in Spilsby, The Bull Hotel in Horncastle on Wednesdays, Skegness Hatters bar and the Fuddy Duck in Boston, both on a Thursdays – all starting at 6.30pm in the evening.

The club caters for all paces and abilities of runners, and new members are always welcome.