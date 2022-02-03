Visitors taking a closer look at one of the large fireplaces at Tattershall Castle, Lincolnshire EMN-220126-125442001

Tattershall Castle has announced it is re-opening on Wednesday February 16 and will be hosting an all-weather children’s trail throughout half term, taking families into the castle tower in search of unusual clues to spot and solve.

The trail, called The Curzon Quest, is aimed at younger visitors and will take explorers on a journey inside the castle chambers to learn about the period when it was being restored by Lord Curzon in the early 20th century.

It will be highlighting features which visitors may overlook.

There will be medieval games to play on some of the floors and the battlements will be accessible to discover views across the Lincolnshire horizon.

Creatures will be waking up from winter slumber, so a variety of wildlife including rare newts, Egyptian geese and coots will be ready to greet those who explore the castle ruins in the grounds.

Visitors should keep an eye out for a swathe of snowdrops along the moat and the first shoots of daffodils.

A recently revamped and restocked second-hand bookshop will also be available for browsing in the guardhouse.

Steven Tune, communications officer for the Castle, says that the opening is an exciting time: “We are delighted to be re-opening after so much disruption in light of the pandemic. We have refreshed ourselves and are ready for visitors to feel refreshed too as they enjoy this unique place of history full of returning life.”