Horncastle Town FC’s Under 14s girls team is aiming to play in the Europa Cup 2022 in Paris and they need to raise £6,000 in order to attend.

The tournament attracts budding young footballers from across the continent, and is scheduled to take place at Paris St Germain’s stadium, Parc des Princes, from May 20 to 23.

Their coach, Jamie Town, said it would be a dream come true for the girls to take part in the tournament.

“We’re not aiming to just get there on donations alone, the girls know they need to work as hard off the pitch as we do on the pitch to make their dream come true.

“It’s more than just playing ability, but about respect for each other and having the right attitude.”

So far, the girls have raised 25 percent of their fundraising total and are doing very well.

To further boost their fundraising, the team took part in a litter pick along the Spa trail, from Sandy Lane to Horncastle, and were sponsored by Andrew Riddel’s WASTE Management.

Jamie said: “The girls actually really enjoyed it and we had some great finds, such as a packet of crisps from 1996, metal buckets that have clearly been there a decade or more, wine bottles, pants and so many full dog poo bags!

“Well done to the girls, they did an amazing job going in among the brambles and nettles and really working together as a team to get it done.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work they are putting in to raise their challenging target.”

The club is exploring the possibility of a further litter pick at Boston Road Industrial Estate.

The team’s next fundraising venture will be a bingo night at Horncastle Community Centre on Friday December 10.

If any businesses or residents would be interested in offering help to the girls to make their dreams come true, get in touch by emailing Jamie at [email protected]

Alternatively give Jamie a call on 07770 964804.