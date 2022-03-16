Lincoln Crown Court

Adrian Cryan, 54, exchanged blows with former Army Sergeant Major Derek Henderson after being told that his wife had been grabbed around the neck following an incident on the dancefloor.

Lincoln Crown Court heard, Mr Henderson, who is now civilian in the Army, was removed from the venue at Toft House Hotel, near Bourne, following a melee.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, told the court Mr Henderson’s dancing appeared to be causing problems and he was getting too close to other guests who included Mr Cryan’s wife and daughter.

Ms Earnshaw said Mr Cryan went outside to confront Mr Henderson after learning of the incident and punches were exchanged between the two men.

At some point Mr Henderson fell to the ground and he was kicked by Mr Cryan resulting in a fracture to his ankle.

In a victim impact statement which was read out by Ms Earnshaw, Mr Henderson apologised to the bride and groom for the incident but said he did not deserve to be attacked.

The court heard Mr Henderson was off work for five weeks because of his ankle and he explained how he would never kick anyone on the floor.

Karen Walton, mitigating, told the court Mr Cryan had been married for 30 years and had one daughter.

Ms Walton said Cryan was a hardworking man who spent 21 years in the RAF and was now a lift and crane engineer surveyor.

Cryan, of Louth Road, Horncastle, who had no previous convictions, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on 4 May, 2018.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Cryan that given his character and that four years had passed since the assault it was not necessary to pass an immediate prison sentence.

Cryan was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.