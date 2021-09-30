Becky Hobson, Carol Harrison, Robin Harrison and Jane Martin EMN-210927-165313001

Robin Harrison and members of Skegness and District Running Club are embarking on their own marathon route following the success of the virtual London Marathon last year, and all are welcome to join them on their marathon on Sunday.

The route will see the runners head through Mareham on the Hill, down through Claxby Pluckacre to Miningsby, then across to Old Bolingbroke and then to Spilsby and then along the Skegness Road to the finish.

The route will begin at Robin’s home at 25 Albert Street in Horncastle, with three waves leaving at 9.30am, 11am and 12.15pm according to speed and ability, and with the aim of finishing at the clock tower in Skegness at 4pm Those taking part are invited to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Robin said: “We’ve always thought of them as the runners’ charity because they can reach us when we’re running on trails almost off the grid when the normal ambulance can’t.”