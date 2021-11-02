Maureen and Keith Gaguley of Spa Singers, unhappy that their Remembrance Day concert poster keeps being removed from Horncastle notice board EMN-210111-142328001

The Spa Singers of Woodhall Spa are preparing for a patriotic Remembrance Day concert, ‘We Will Remember’, at St Peter’s Church in the village on Wednesday (November 10).

To promote their concert, with particular significance this year as 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion, the group has been placing posters around the area including Horncastle’s town centre.

But Maureen Baguley, a member of the group, said that the poster they have placed on the community notice board in the town, located at Just Cuts hairdressers near the archway next to Poyntons, keeps being taken down.

She said: “When it disappeared the first time, my husband put another one up with drawing pins so it wouldn’t be blown away, and I put a note on it asking people not to remove the poster, but it’s disappeared again.

“It’s just so mean that someone would take it down, especially as it’s such an important anniversary and people from Horncastle love to come to the concert.

“We just keep thinking ‘who would be taking them down?’”

The notice board is a community board and is not owned by Horncastle Town Council, so it’s not known if the posters are being removed deliberately or are simply blown away in the wind by accident.

Julian Millington, chairman of the Horncastle Royal British Legion, has also said that various posters promoting events for the Legion have also gone missing from notice boards around Horncastle as well.

The Spa Singers’ concert is a free event and will begin on Wednesday (November 10) at 7.30pm.

It will include a concert of songs, poems and readings to honour those who fell during the world wars.

This year is also the Spa Singers’ 10th anniversary.