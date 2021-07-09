Lincolnshire MP helping pubs roll out the barrel for Euro 2020 final

Victoria Atkins MP speaking in the House of Commons. EMN-210907-091010001

The relaxation in rules will mean that premises can stay open for 45 minutes longer than usual, ensuring that in the nail-biting event the game goes to extra time and penalties, fans can watch the whole of the match

The British Beer and Pub Association estimated that 50,000 pints would be sold each minute in the semi-final between England and Denmark, which would indicate an additional 2.25 million pints in the extra 45 minutes to be allowed for Sunday’s match

The Police, Local Government Association and the British Beer and Pub Association have been working alongside UK hospitality to ensure customers can enjoy the game on Sunday in a safe way.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle, said: “This will enable pubs, restaurants and hostelries around the country to roll out the barrel, and welcome in fans, friends and families to cheer on our great team.”

“The team were a superb example of sportsmanship and talent (on Wednesday).

“They are an absolute credit to our country, and we will all be willing them on, whether or not we are in the pub on Sunday night.”