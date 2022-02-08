No Caption ABCDE EMN-220802-161005001

Wayne Gordon, aged 39, was summonsed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on January 4, he failed to attend.

He had been summoned to court in respect of an offence of fraud by false representation in Spalding on 8 Feb 20.

He failed to attend and a court warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information that will help us locate him. We believe that he may have travelled outside of the county and may now be living in Wales.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry.”