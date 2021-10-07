Mick Poole after his 40 mile walk with his wife Charlotte his daughters and members of the Helping Hands committee. EMN-210930-165419001

Michael Poole approached Coningsby Helping Hands to loan equipment to aid his family’s recover, and after receiving a wonderful service from the charity,

He decided to embark on a 40 mile walk to raise funds for Coningsby Helping Hands, and on September 18, set off on a 40 mile trek, starting at Sleaford taking in the Spires and Steeples trail up to Lincoln then back down the river, finishing in Woodhall Spa.

Mick had an early start and the first eight miles were unfortunately across freshly ploughed fields which took its toll but sheer determination kept him going.

He said: “It was really wet in places and the last hour or so it was pitch dark so I could only see with my head torch.

“My feet were ok this time around but my quads and glutes were so stiff the next day, I could barely walk! They’re feeling better now though and it was good to do.”

Mick finally arrived back at Kirkstead Bridge at 9.30pm and was met by his wife Charlotte, his daughters, and members of the Helping Hands committee.

Debbie Money, chairman of the charity, popped open a bottle of bubbly and handed Mick a well deserved drink to express her gratitude to him for going to such lengths to raise money .

She said: “Coningsby Helping Hands and Mick are thrilled that £634 was raised overall through online and cash donations.

“The committee would like to thank all who so kindly donated but especially to Mick, it was a remarkable feat and the committee are very grateful.”

The money raised will help Coningsby Helping Hands to keep up the service they provide to Coningsby and Tattershall residents.”

For more information on Helping Hands, or if you are interested in joining the committee, contact Debbie on 07919 038750.