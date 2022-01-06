Residents of a Woodhall Spa retirement community had the chance to shake it up a bit and enjoy some festive tipples.
Gibson Court, on Tattershall Court, hosted a Festive Cocktail Masterclass to help its residents get into the festive spirit just before the Christmas break.
The over 60s were given a demonstrations, and then had a go themselves, making yuletide drinks with an expert mixologist, while enjoying canapes and mince pies.
Organisers hosted the event to bring together the older generation of Woodhall Spa in a community event to celebrate Christmas.
CAPTION: Cocktail making at McCarthy Stone’s Gibson Court in Woodhall Spa.