MP Victoria Atkins unveils new planters

Representatives from Friends of Thimbleby Village pictured with MP Victoria Atkins . Pictures: John Aron

Two of the planters were donated by Horncastle Garden Centre to the Friends of Thimbleby Village and the Friends purchased the other two, compost and flowers.

The Friends main role is to raise funds for the renovation of the village hall and church.

Ms Atkins was given details of the villagers work in saving the church following closure caused by an unsafe spire.

MP Victoria Atkins pictured with one of the planters.

The village collected over £400,000 through grants, donations and fundraising to replace the spire.

The task of the Friends now is to generate funds for the village hall’s kitchen and toilets as well as help maintain an attractive village.

The Friends of Thimbleby Village can be contacted on 07720 386814 or [email protected]