Alan Howe and Sue Leggate were joint club captains at the club last year and, during their captaincy, managed to raise £11,974.51.

Sue’s chosen charities for the year were Woodhall Spa Friends of Cancer Research UK and LIVES First Responders, and Alan’s chosen charity was the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), with each captain receiving half of the total to give to their respective charities. Sue presented Sylvia Baxter, the chairman of Woodhall Spa Friends of Cancer Research, with a cheque for £2,993.62.