LCC's new flood pump on trailer EMN-211013-155111001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue already have two pumps which are used when roads and properties are flooded, often during heavy rain, and now two new flood pumps have been bought by the county council to support the emergency services more effectively when they respond to flooding.

Councillor Tom Dyer, executive support councillor for environment, said: “As well as being better prepared for when flooding occurs, we also have a full programme of flood schemes across Lincolnshire over the coming years, to help prevent flooding from occurring in the first place, with an extra £2.2million to address local drainage and flooding problems.”

The equipment is purpose built to deal with flood water and debris and can pump water out twice as fast as a fire appliance. They are towed by 4x4 vehicles and after initial set-up, only need two firefighters to operate them, freeing up fire appliances and other staff to respond to other emergencies.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services, said: “Having two more flood pumps means fire crews can respond more quickly and to more incidents when needed during severe weather events. These are really impressive bits of kit, capable of pumping 216,000 litres of water per hour!”

“The four flood pumps will be strategically located at Gainsborough, Wragby, Alford and Holbeach offering a better countywide response to surface water and other flooding.”

The county’s existing flood pumps have been used multiple times in the last few years, including to keep key infrastructure running during flooding at Boston Hospital and Wainfleet.

The reinforced suction hose is 3 metres long and the discharge hose is 25 metres long - both 15cm wide. Each trailer carries four lengths of suction hose and four lengths of discharge hose.

County councillors Cawrey and Dyer with one of the new pumps EMN-211013-155121001