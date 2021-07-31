New homes plans at site of former pub could impact bridleway users

The site plan of the proposed development.

The plans, submitted by Mr and Mrs Wisby, from Lincs Design Consultancy, could see three homes built on land at the former Cross Keys Inn, located on High Road, Salmonby.

According to the applicants, the site already has extant planning permission for three homes (S/177/02338/19).

Mr and Mrs Wisby have now submitted an amended application (S/177/00757/21) to improve the layout and design of the development.

The site of the proposed development.

Mr and Mrs Wisby have provided a Statement of Truth which states that a bridleway to the northern boundary of the site (Green Hill Lane) has previously been used as a means of access to and from the property.

Several objections have been made in regards to the design and access issues.

One objection said: “Following the meeting of Tetford and Salmonby Parish Council held on the 16th June 2021, councillors voted to object to this application on the following grounds:

1. The two houses proposed at the front of the site are far too close to the roadside.

2. The parish council dispute there has ever been vehicle access off Green Lane to the rear of the former Cross Keys site. The current gap in the hedge was created by the developers in order to clear the site and it has already been requested that this portion of hedgerow be reinstated.”

A neighbour objection said: “The revised plans for the site are for three large houses, one of which extends well behind the current building line.

“The bridle way should not be used as a road and a means of access to the proposed rear-most property. This is an AONB and the local amenity needs to be protected for everyone.”

Another said: “I object to the revised plans in question.

“The Cross Keys entrance was always down the side of the pub from the main road.”

Another said: “I have been a resident of Tetford for more than 50 years, used this lane as a bridlepath and frequently walk the dog along it and I am confident in stating that at no time has there been any vehicular access from the lane into the rear of the Cross Keys inn and would ask that the current proposal be refused.”

Comments from Lincolnshire County Council added: “If it is possible to prove vehicular access rights, then I still object as I do not consider that the enjoyment of users of this attractive bridleway should be affected.