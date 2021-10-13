Plans for 165 more homes in Horncastle

Planning

Gleeson Developments says its plans for land north of Mareham Road will create a “good opportunity to contribute towards the need for new housing”.

In documents submitted to the council it adds that the mix of house types planned will “create lively, vibrant and diverse street scenes.”

“The proposal significantly enhances the housing provision of modern semi-detached and detached homes within the area […] adding much needed diversity to the immediate locality,” said the documents.

“Careful consideration has been given to the location of new dwellings in relation to security but particularly privacy design standards and distances while considering the impact of development on the surrounding area.”

The build includes 13 different property styles and a mixture of 26 two-bedroom, 95 three-bedroom and 44 four-bedroom houses.

It will be surrounded to the north, west and south by a large area of public space which the developers said will create a buffer with existing residents and reduce the build’s visual impact.

Houses will each have a minimum of two off-road parking spaces, while some will also include an additional garage.