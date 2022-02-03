Horncastle’s police officers are appealing to local people to be more thoughtful when parking after a spate of cars have been seen to park inconsiderately.

PCSO Nigel Wass said that one of the prime hotspots for people leaving their cars obstructing some or all of the kerb seems to be happening near the Co-op on the High Street, and many people will say they’re only “going in for a minute”.

He said: “‘Only popping in’ isn’t a valid reason for parking without consideration.

“We also hear a lot of people parking while causing an obstruction who live on that street and want to park outside their house, whether it is safe to or not.

“It only takes one vehicle parking badly and someone comes along in a mobility scooter or a parent pushing a pram, and they have to walk around the car or drive their scooter into the road which could be dangerous.”

PCSO Wass also encouraged people to factor in time into their journey to consider where they can park, so they won’t have to park inconsiderately when going into town.