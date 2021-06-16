Police are still searching for missing teenager Ryan Needes, 17

Have you seen Ryan Needes? EMN-210406-142146001

In a statement published today (Wednesday) a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to share that 17-year-old Ryan Needes may be in the Nottinghamshire area.

“We are continuing our search for Ryan, who has been missing for three and a half weeks, and ask that anyone with any information which could help find him to get in touch with us on 101 quoting incident number 469 of May 22.”

Police say Ryan was last seen in the Horncastle area at around 11am on May 22.

His family say it is out of character for him not to be in touch for an extended period of time and would like him to be in contact to let them know he is safe and well.